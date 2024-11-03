Ops Block Sidewalk (Sets Trap), Then Stops People For Walking On Street—Daytona Beach Police Department 129 Valor Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 1.386.671.5100 https://www.daytonabeach.gov/1111/Dis...

Cops Terrorize Family - Take Child Without a Warrant—https://www.bitchute.com/video/NnPfWAa8Y7A/?list=notifications&randomize=false

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nFMpu8Uuk1A

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nFMpu8Uuk1A

Give James some love:

Cops Threaten Woman With Child Services Over Trespass Warning—

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gvo1IAj0QIQ

The Most Disgusting Display of COP CONSPIRACY We've Seen in a While