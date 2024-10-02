******************Asking Cops Questions That Make them SQUIRM**************************

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gxPvA8XqWC8

***************Ex-Cop Says the QUIET PART - INCRIMINATES HIMSELF*****************

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oMLzuX2OKJQ/?list=notifications&randomize=false

***************Police State 2 - The Take Over - Alex Jones - 2000*********************

This Alex Jones Film is Old—We have Been Trying to Warn for So Long…Nobody Listened

Cops: Delusional Crooks—Rational humans are at a distinct disadvantage when trying to reason with the brainwashed automatons of the state——————Police State————— Thugs With Guns & Badges