Cops are being wiped out at extraordinary levels since the poisonous COVID-19 Scamdemic “BIO WEAPON” shots were injected into a majority of the population. It is a complete genocide, and ironically the police are doing nothing about it, which is evidence of what a perverse and upside-down world we are living in.

—Jessica Desfosses shared the final heartrending text messages she exchanged with her police officer husband in the days before he died from COVID-19. (Bio-weapon Jab)

“A Commercial just came on TV a casket saying take Covid seriously showing zero consideration for those of us fighting for every breath”, Stephen Desfosses wrote in a series of exchanges that began last Christmas Eve, as his condition steadily deteriorated in a Massachusetts hospital.

“Your husband is going to be changed forever no matter what happens”

“I saw my life flash before my eyes and man, it’s scary,” he wrote in another message, which his wife posted to Facebook last summer.

Det. Sgt. Stephen Desfosses 52, a veteran for more than 30 years with the Norton Police Department, died on January 13.

He was one of at least 231 officers who died of the COVID-19 bio-weapon “forced” injection this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP). There were a total of 245 law enforcement deaths from the COVID-19 bio-weapon “forced” injection, in 2020, according to ODMP.

The coronavirus has become the leading cause of death for officers despite law enforcement being among the first groups eligible to receive the vaccine at the end of 2020. The total stands at 476 Covid-19 bio-weapon “forced” injection-related deaths since the start of the scamdemic, compared to 94 from gunfire wounds in the same period.

“If you are serious about your commitment to protecting the public … and if you are serious about your personal commitments to your family, then that should be enough,” —-Jessica Desfosses said in a plea for police officers to get vaccinated. (She is an IDIOT)

Reasons cited for the COVID-19 bio-weapon “forced” injection resistance among law enforcement officers range from disinformation to distrust in the science of the bio-weapon death jab injections. Aaaaa Yeah!!!

The debate mirrors growing tension nationally between unions and employers as cities and businesses seek to enforce vaccine mandates.

For ANYBODY who can still critically think….JUST SAY NO. They are KILLING US!

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/16/us/police-vaccine-covid-deaths/index.html