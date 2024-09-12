Podcaster and activist Alex Stein fought city hall over 9/11 and… got some great video!

Stein, who frequently employs a colorful and confrontational approach to authority figures, was physically removed from a city hall meeting on September 10 as he attempted to grill members of a committee that was discussing issues related to the NYC Port Authority.

During the meeting, Stein challenged the committee on the apparent controlled demolition of World Trade Center Building 7 on September 11, 2001, citing the 2020 University of Alaska Fairbanks report on its destruction, which concluded that for the building to have come down as it did, all the steel support columns within it had to have failed at virtually the same instant.

(While the report made no comment of the cause of this occurrence, the most logical conclusion many draw from its findings point to the use of pre-planted explosives in facilitating its destruction.)

https://www.ae911truth.org/news/1015-alex-stein-tossed-from-city-hall-for-raising-911-truth