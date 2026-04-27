Trump has gone completely silent — zero posts, aides calling him "catatonic" — after a federal judge warned him directly: witness tampering means life without parole.

The scene in court was pure chaos: a witness collapsed on the stand screaming, "Trump ordered it," while Judge Sullivan halted proceedings and stared down the president via video feed.

With Bondi's redactions unraveling, Patel facing contempt, and Republican senators quietly discussing the 25th Amendment, the walls are finally closing in.