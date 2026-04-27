PLEASE SAY IT IS SO FATHER IN HEAVEN...PLEASE...PLEASE...PLEASE
STAY ON THOSE FILES...AMERICA IS GOING THROUGH A MASSIVE AWAKENING...
Luke 8:17: For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed…For all that is secret will eventually be brought into the open, and everything that is concealed will be brought to light and made known to all.— Jesus Christ
Trump has gone completely silent — zero posts, aides calling him "catatonic" — after a federal judge warned him directly: witness tampering means life without parole.
The scene in court was pure chaos: a witness collapsed on the stand screaming, "Trump ordered it," while Judge Sullivan halted proceedings and stared down the president via video feed.
With Bondi's redactions unraveling, Patel facing contempt, and Republican senators quietly discussing the 25th Amendment, the walls are finally closing in.
The man who always has a tweet has nothing to say. Watch now for the full breakdown of the moment Trump realized he may die in prison.