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Tee Ashby
The Global Reckoning: Tracking Nations' Actions Against Israel
In the more than two years since the Zionist-led war on Gaza, a global movement has emerged that has fundamentally reshaped Israel's diplomatic and economic standing. While the United States and several Western nations continue to offer robust support, a growing coalition of countries—particularly from the Global South—have taken concrete actions agains…
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2 hours ago · 2 likes · Tee Ashby
Palestine Will Be Free
65 Palestinian children denied secondary exams amid worsening conditions in Israeli detention
There are currently more than 350 Palestinian children incarcerated in the Israeli rape and torture dungeons, suffering inhumane abuse at the hands of their Israeli tormentors who have been widely documented as using trained dogs to rape detained Palestinians…
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8 hours ago · 101 likes · 16 comments · Palestine Will Be Free