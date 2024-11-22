A Poet's Prayer A hymn for these trying times Carole Roseland Nov 21 Be with me, Lord, and show the way when I’m discouraged and dismayed. Help me find solace, calm and rest. Allay my fears when I’m distressed. Be with me Lord, and mark my path; you steady me with rod and staff. Lord, lift me up, if I should fall, and be my one true guide in all. Be with me, Lord, open my mind. Help me to listen and be kind. Subdue my anger, make me wise, and help me discern truth from lies. Be with me, Lord, and make me strong to defend right and not do wrong. Forgive me when my courage fails. Send healing when my body ails. Be with me Lord, in all my words, in verses to be read and heard, and Lord, inspire me when I write. Be with me Lord, all day and night! Be with those in North Carolina, Tennessee And All Those Everywhere Lord, Who Need You Today and Forever, Amen