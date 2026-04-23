PLEASE EDUCATE YOURSELVES AMERICA...WE ARE IN A LOT OF TROUBLE AS WE ARE IGNORANT TO THE BASIC 'TRUE LAWS' OF GOD & ARE NOW UNDER FOREIGN OCCUPATION BECAUSE OF IT...
The Rule of Law (God's Law) has been made completely irrelevant in America's courtrooms...America is most certainly under foreign occupation and the entire Judicial Branch, including the court system, today is operating under the 'color of law,' in both state and federal matters, giving the appearance of legal authority, by using statutes, which exceed and misuse the authority granted by "TRUE" Law. (God's Law) (Maxims of Law)
Putting it in a nutshell: The USA INC corporation, is no longer a Sovereign nation functioning under the 'organic' Constitution for the' United States of America Republic. (circa 1787)...
The entire nation and its people have been incorporated through the years into the UNITED STATES INC ... A ‘Private for Profit’ “Foreign Owned & Controlled” CORPORATION…
The United States of America has no functioning government...We are under defacto foreign control...
The misconception of the People who find themselves in these foreign agent-occupied courtrooms, continues to try to invoke constitutional protections that are no longer available to us under this Foreign Occupation we now live under...
It is futile to try...
Freedom Is Not FREE!
Legal maxims are established, concise principles or propositions of law, often in Latin, that guide legal reasoning, interpretation, and fairness. Originating from Medieval and Roman law, they serve as foundational, universally admitted truths—"conclusions of reason"—used to decide cases, interpret statutes, and aid judicial judgment. Sadly…the courtroom today no longer abide nor adhere to the Maxims which is True Law…and in this video…Joe presented indisputable true fact evidence in law, at law, and otherwise…but it did not matter as it shows undeniably in this video that the entire system is under foreign occupation and operated as such…
Key Aspects of Legal Maxims
Purpose: They are not generally statutes themselves but are used by judges to formulate legal policy and correct errors.
Codification: Some jurisdictions, such as California, have codified these maxims, such as within Civil Code Sections 3509-3548.
Types:
They range from procedural rules to substantive law doctrines (e.g., Ubi jus ibi remedium - “There is no wrong without a remedy”).
Commonly Used Legal Maxims
Lex non cogit ad impossibilia: The law never requires impossibilities.
Nullum crimen sine lege: No crime without law.
Caveat emptor: Let the buyer beware.
Actus non facit reum nisi mens sit rea: The act does not make a person guilty unless their mind is also guilty (basic principle of criminal intent).
Ignorantia juris non excusat: Ignorance of the law excuses no one.
Qui facit per alium facit per se: He who acts through another acts himself (basis for agency law).
Ubi jus ibi remedium: Where there is a right, there is a remedy.
Specific “Laws” or Doctrines
Everything which is not forbidden is allowed: This principle applies to individuals, meaning any action can be taken unless legally prohibited.
Public Bodies: Contrary to the above, for public bodies/government, “everything which is not allowed is forbidden”.
Brief and Perfectly Stated!