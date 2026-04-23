The Rule of Law (God's Law) has been made completely irrelevant in America's courtrooms...America is most certainly under foreign occupation and the entire Judicial Branch, including the court system, today is operating under the 'color of law,' in both state and federal matters, giving the appearance of legal authority, by using statutes, which exceed and misuse the authority granted by "TRUE" Law. (God's Law) (Maxims of Law)

Putting it in a nutshell: The USA INC corporation, is no longer a Sovereign nation functioning under the 'organic' Constitution for the' United States of America Republic. (circa 1787)...

The entire nation and its people have been incorporated through the years into the UNITED STATES INC ... A ‘Private for Profit’ “Foreign Owned & Controlled” CORPORATION…

The United States of America has no functioning government...We are under defacto foreign control...

The misconception of the People who find themselves in these foreign agent-occupied courtrooms, continues to try to invoke constitutional protections that are no longer available to us under this Foreign Occupation we now live under...

It is futile to try...