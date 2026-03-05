Lord, I trust You see the hatred…the oppression and the heinous murder many innocent people are currently experiencing. I believe in You, and I believe You hear our cries of distress and those of our children… I know You are fully aware of the inhuman and beyond harsh conditions I see before me all over the world… that is breaking Your heart...I know because it breaks mine too…

Thank You for the suffering You have sent your Only Son to endure so we can be heard and received by You…the King of Kings…our Heavenly Father Himself…

Even when we walk through the darkest valley, and shadows of death…we will not be afraid, for FEAR is of the devil…and You are close beside us. Your rod and Your staff always protecting and comforting us…even when we don’t see or feel it…We know you are always there…unconditionally loving us and hurting for us…

I know we have all been given the gift of ‘choice’…but sadly…too many are choosing to inflict death and destruction on others…rather than choosing love…life…and You…