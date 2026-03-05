PLEASE AMERICA...PRAY FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE SUFFERING AT THE HANDS OF THESE DEMONIC PEDOPHILE FORCES...
THERE IS MIGHTY POWER IN PRAYER...PLEASE PRAY...
Lord, I trust You see the hatred…the oppression and the heinous murder many innocent people are currently experiencing. I believe in You, and I believe You hear our cries of distress and those of our children… I know You are fully aware of the inhuman and beyond harsh conditions I see before me all over the world… that is breaking Your heart...I know because it breaks mine too…
Thank You for the suffering You have sent your Only Son to endure so we can be heard and received by You…the King of Kings…our Heavenly Father Himself…
Even when we walk through the darkest valley, and shadows of death…we will not be afraid, for FEAR is of the devil…and You are close beside us. Your rod and Your staff always protecting and comforting us…even when we don’t see or feel it…We know you are always there…unconditionally loving us and hurting for us…
I know we have all been given the gift of ‘choice’…but sadly…too many are choosing to inflict death and destruction on others…rather than choosing love…life…and You…
Please help all those who are caught in the crossfires of satan’s hell and are trying to hold steady in their belief that You and Your Kingdom will be the next life they will be blessed to know. In the name of my Holy Brother Jesus Christ…I pray…Amen…
—-From your daughter…Alicia
Iran blew up their own girls. There's no greater kryptonite to shia than educated women.
Maybe in the final stages of blowing up everyone being nominated....