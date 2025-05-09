New Financial Disclosures Reveal AG Nominee Pam Bondi Represented Pfizer, Raising New Conflict of Interest Concerns About DOJ Investigations

The claim that Pam Bondi was on Pfizer's legal defense team appears to be true, based on her financial disclosures. Reports confirm she earned $203,738 for legal services to Pfizer while at Panza, Maurer & Maynard, as noted in multiple sources. However, the relevance to James O’Keefe’s exposé, released today, May 7, 2025, is unclear. The teaser suggests serious allegations involving Pfizer, but there’s no direct link to Bondi’s past work yet. Bondi’s Pfizer connection does raise potential conflict of interest concerns, especially given her Attorney General nomination.

Below is James O’Keefe’s Video & Jimmy Dore’s Video

Undercover footage submitted to OMG reveals U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi privately admitting that the FBI is sitting on “tens of thousands” of videos related to Jeffrey Epstein, many of which reportedly involve children. This revelation was made in a casual conversation on April 28th, at a D.C. restaurant, just nine days before Bondi made an almost identical claim publicly during a press gaggle.

The brief exchange took place during a chance encounter between Bondi and the concerned citizen, who approached her and asked, “Do you know when the Epstein files are going to be released?”

Bondi responded without hesitation, stating, “We hope soon.” When pressed for a more concrete timeline, she added, “No. You know what it is? There are tens of thousands of videos, and it's all with little kids,” revealing more about the scope of the Epstein investigation to a stranger than she has ever acknowledged in a public forum.

Bondi went on to underscore the severity of the material, saying, “That’s where they’ve [the Department of Justice] been working. People don’t understand, but that’s what they’ve been working on going through,” deflecting public pressure as an outcry for transparency rooted in ignorance of the case’s complexity and disturbing content.

After receiving the footage, OMG contacted Bondi’s office on May 1st to fulfill our due diligence in reporting and request comment, providing direct quotes from the recording. No formal response was provided.

Days later, on May 7th, 2025, Bondi stood before cameras and echoed her private remarks nearly word for word, in a damage control effort, stating, “There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn, and there are hundreds of victims, and no one victim will ever get released.”

OMG has again requested comment from both Bondi and the Department of Justice.