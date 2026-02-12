Just In Case You Missed It - you can watch my new documentary free, titled PLANET MIND CONTROL. If you take the time to watch this film, your life will get better instantly. That is my promise to you. Click here, scroll down past the trailer, put your email in and the full documentary will appear. Enjoy the film. It’s a great documentary.

Canadian Father Sues Pfizer and Health Canada After Son Dies Soon After Taking the COVID Shot - a documentary has now been made about this ongoing battle. Click here to learn more and to watch the trailer.

Latvian Documentary Reviews The 9 Documented Stages of Genocide in Relation to What Happened During COVID in The EU - government documents prove that all EU countries agreed to purchase unsafe, untested and ineffective vaccines for all EU citizens. Click here.

As The West Is Being Put Through a Controlled Demolition by An Ancient Crime Syndicate, This is How Wealthier People Are Preparing Before the Big Storm Hits - click here to learn more and how to take action.