Myself, Cal Washington and Hugh Reilly Discuss Current Events on a TV Show That Services the Caribbean - click here to watch and listen to this very explosive breakdown of world events. Brand-new. I explain how each country is working against its own citizens.

The Top-Level Boss Above all American Presidents Forces New Laws To Pre-Register All US 18 Year Olds into the Draft - the cabal are very busy prepping for mass war-based depopulation and an overall weakening of America through child sacrifice. Baal loves the USA!

Pushing Back Against the System and Awakening the Masses Through Music - Steve Falconer and Alex Michael explain what’s happening today in song. Push back using the talents GOD gave you. Click here to watch and listen.

Pushing Back Against the System and Awakening the Masses Through Song - this woman Iyah May was a medical doctor during COVID and was forced to quit medicine, because she wouldn’t inject the poison. Now, she’s bringing her gift to the world and awakening the masses through song. Click here to watch and listen.

I had the pleasure of meeting Iyah May and Steve Falconer in person at Anarchapulco, in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Curtis Stone were also close, so I made everyone get in the picture.