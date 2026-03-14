PHARMAKIA/GENETIC ALTERATION INDUSTRY...AI & OTHER USA INC BULLSHIT...
EPSTEIN
The Rowen Report
mRNA from Genetic Jab Crosses Placenta Making Spike in Innocent Unborn
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3 days ago · 12 likes · 1 comment · Robert Jay Rowen, MD
Died Suddenly's Substack
Declassified CIA Document Suggests We Had Cure for Cancer 60 YEARS AGO
A newly resurfaced CIA document is sending shockwaves through the internet, reviving a Cold War–era scientific mystery that had been locked away in intelligence archives for more than six decades…
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4 days ago · 237 likes · 39 comments · Died Suddenly News
13 STUDIES DON’T LIE – VACCINATED KIDS ARE SICKER AND BIG PHARMA’S BEEN HIDING IT ALL ALONG
Man in America
The Disturbing Truth About AI, Killer Robots & the Pentagon
Friday afternoon, the President of the United States ordered every federal agency to stop using an AI company’s software. Called it a national security risk. Saturday morning, U.S. Central Command used that same company’s AI to carry out airstrikes on Iran. Same AI. Same week. Banned on Friday. Running a war on Saturday. And nobody in the mainstream pre…
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10 days ago · 82 likes · 9 comments · Man in America