Scientists Unveil ‘Air Vax’ to Combat Vaccine Hesitancy—SLAYNEWS.COM

A group of leading American scientists has unveiled a new “Air Vax” which uses airborne aerosols to deliver mRNA vaccines straight into people’s lungs. Researchers at Yale University developed the new system. Slay News first reported on the inhaled mRNA “vaccines” in 2023 when it began its Phase 1 trials. Two versions of the “inhaled Covid vaccines” were developed in 2021. They were named “Tri: ChAd” and “Tri: HuAd.”

Like the mRNA injections, both AeroVax “vaccines” use some form of the spike protein found in the COVID-19 virus. https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-unveil-air-vax-combat-vaccine-hesitancy/