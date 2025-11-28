Pharmakeia is a Greek word that generally means “sorcery” or “magic” in a biblical context, though it can refer to the use of drugs or potions. In scripture, it is often linked to occult practices, deception, and the misuse of substances, such as in Galatians 5:20 and Revelation 18:23. The word shares roots with “pharmacy,” originally referring to the preparation of drugs or potions for healing or more sinister purposes.

Sorcery and magic: Pharmakeia is most consistently translated as “sorcery” or “witchcraft” in the New Testament. It is listed alongside other “works of the flesh” like immorality, idolatry, and strife in Galatians 5:20. Revelation 18:23 also describes the city of Babylon as being deceived by the “magic spells” of pharmakeia.

Use of drugs and potions: The term can also mean the use of drugs, potions, or enchantments. This can include poisoning or the use of substances for manipulative purposes, not just simple medicine.

Rejection of idolatry: In a biblical sense, pharmakeia is condemned as a form of idolatry, as it involves seeking power or healing from occult practices rather than from God.

