Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
barb dawson's avatar
barb dawson
5h

I mean, even the little pukes at, CVS, Walgreens, etc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture