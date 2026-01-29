PHARMA & SELL OUT DOCTORS CAN KISS MY ASS!
WHERE ARE THE TRUMP-EPSTEIN FILES MFER!
Lies are Unbekoming
What is the “Immune System”?
The human body maintains itself through cleansing, adaptation, and repair. It responds to toxic burden by mobilising elimination pathways. It reacts to tissue damage by initiating healing processes. It adapts to environmental conditions through sophisticated feedback systems that preserve internal equilibrium…
12 hours ago · 57 likes · 10 comments · Unbekoming
The Coffman Chronicle
Gutted Care: How a Nursing Home Staffing Rule Was Rescinded
In December 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published an interim final rule formally rescinding minimum staffing standards for nursing homes certified under Medicare and Medicaid, a protection finalized under the Biden administration in 2024. The change wipes away a modest requirement that had been years in the making and was inte…
3 hours ago · 20 likes · Team Coffman Chronicle