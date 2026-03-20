PFIZER...TRUST THE BIO WEAPON DEATH JAB SCIENCE...
Nepetalactone Newsletter
Pfizer's Purification Methods
A helpful soul send me the below manuscript. It is another Pfizer employee review paper about mRNA tricks of the trade. There was an interesting section in here that caught my eye as it resonated with a personal anecdote. Nepetalactone Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or pai…
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2 hours ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · Anandamide
The Defender
Exclusive: Maine Becomes First State to Require Schools to Report Student Vaccine Data Using Private Software
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2 hours ago · 9 likes · 1 comment · The Defender
Dr Tom Cowan: NO ‘Virus’ Has NEVER been isolated and does Still NOT Exist!
Art Lightstone
Examining Trump's Diaper Secret
The rumour that Donald Trump wears diapers has circulated widely for years. In fact, the entire notion is pretty much just accepted as fact by both his detractors and his supporters…
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a month ago · 5243 likes · 564 comments · Art Lightstone
The Virology Controls Studies Project
Meningitis Outbreak UK
The Annual Subscription is being kept at the incredibly low price of just $35. I sell no bullshit supplements, no crappy merchandise, no whacko gadgets, I have no sponsors, no advertising and everything is possible to read for free. However to help in running the experiments and to cover the huge costs that are mounting from travel and expenses to opera…
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2 hours ago · 1 like · Jamie Andrews