PFIZER...SERIOUSLY...THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING...
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Rational Ground by Justin Hart
Anthony Fauci's Attention Ledger
Dr. Faucio narrated his own annoyance — “Geeeez!! I do not like this one bit” — and kept collecting for two and a half years anyway. The screenshots below are from the actual diary pages in the Senate release…
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a day ago · 11 likes · Justin Hart
MD REPORTS
The Fauci Diaries: Private Record vs. Public Narrative
Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill on July 29 to face fresh questions about the origins of Covid-19 and his role in the pandemic…
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a day ago · 8 likes · Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Manufacturing Dissent
American Healthcare, Ponzi Scheme Style
The health insurance scam comes straight out of the same country that profits off people’s deaths, whether abroad or in its own hospitals. A nation that treats human life as a revenue stream, whether it’s a bombing campaign overseas or a cancer diagnosis at home. The system doesn’t break character. It squeezes people in hospital beds the same way it squ…
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a day ago · 11 likes · 2 comments · Kathy