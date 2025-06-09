PFIZER...MAKING DEPOPULATION GRAND!
Greater Good Health & Healing
Has Logical Thinking Been Lost in the Medical Industry?
In an age of information overload, it's increasingly easy to outsource our critical thinking to authorities and prevailing narratives. Nowhere is this more apparent, for many, than in the medical industry, especially when it comes to vaccines. The refrain "safe and effective" has become a mantra, often accepted without deeper scrutiny, despite readily a…
8 hours ago · 3 likes · Kenneth Hemmler
Cellular Medicine
“The Gut Holds the Story: Trauma, Terrain, and the Roots of Cancer”
After escaping the Vietnam War, my younger brother and I landed in a Malaysian refugee camp. The trauma, both emotional and physical, was deep and disorienting. Days blurred into nights. Hunger, fear, and confusion became our regular…
7 hours ago · 19 likes · 2 comments · Dr. Anthony Phan
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Moderna's "Death Spike" Heavy Metal Branding
As reported yesterday by my colleague and co-author, Nic Hulscher, Moderna’s Newly Approved mRNA Shot Is Literally Named After Violent Death…
an hour ago · 21 likes · 7 comments · John Leake
Arkmedic's blog
A miscarriage of statistics: The thalidomide sequel
This story is not going away, however much the pharma companies and their vaccination-in-pregnancy foot soldiers want it to. The recent revelations of the #Placentagate scandal has brought it to a head, and we are going to keep gnawing away…
2 years ago · 462 likes · 163 comments · Dr Ah Kahn Syed