Nepetalactone Newsletter

PubSmear fabricates data in effort to retract DNA contam paper

One of the best accounts on X is VaccineMole. They dug up this gem of an interaction with “Investor” Kevin Patrick of PubSmear. As many know by now, the retraction mob at PubSmear has been targeting the Speicher et al paper and succeeded in getting a notice of investigation placed on it at the Journal. The Journal has confided in us that their concerns …