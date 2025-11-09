'PFIZER'...A WEAPON OF MASS BIO-WEAPON DEPOPULATION DESTRUCTION...
Featured Guests: Steven Quay, MD, PhD, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics and Dr. Richard H. Ebright, Board of Governors professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University.
The Capitol Hill Lecture Series is a one-of-a-kind event open to all interns that attracts 1,500 young leaders each year, putting young people face-to-face with prominent leaders advancing the cause for freedom.
The series is hosted by The Fund for American Studies and The Office of Senator Rand Paul and is generously sponsored by the Einhorn Family Foundation.
It is not about money, though money is a means to a certain end. It is really about world domination, about coming to be the ONLY people inhabiting this entire planet by exterminating or sterilizing to death all others.
SOME JEWISH VAXXX HISTORY DELETED ON RENSE.COM UPDATED
https://ugetube.com/watch/some-jewish-vaxxx-history-deleted-on-rense-com-updated_GYh2CtGRaKPqvfU.html