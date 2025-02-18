The U.S.A PRIVATE FOR PROFIT ISRAEL OWNED & CONTROLLED CORPORATION has given Pfizer, et al. "DERIVATIVE SOVEREIGN IMMUNITY"—REMINDER: The U.S. government has given Pfizer, et al. "DERIVATIVE SOVEREIGN IMMUNITY" so they can make the C19 jab poisons that have maimed/slaughtered tens of millions of people. This immunity also protects American doctors who maim/slaughter people ventilators/remde sivir.

The autocratic response to Covid by governments across the West and around the world was not a traditional "public health" operation but rather a military and national security program

Covid Tyranny was International MILITARY Op, NOT 'Public Health': New Dossier…Not all Jews are Zionists…many good Jews working with and to save humanity. With Alex Newman, The New American magazine Senior Editor - Guests Debbie Lerman researcher and writer and Sasha Latypova Pharmaceutical and medical entrepreneur The autocratic response to Covid by governments across the West and around the world was not a traditional "public health" operation but rather a military and national security program, according to a new report documenting the evidence from across Europe and North America. On this episode of Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, two longtime researchers behind "The COVID Dossier," Brownstone Institute Fellow Debbie Lerman and longtime pharma consultant Sasha Latypova, break down their findings. The implications of the evidence compiled here are staggering and suggest that humanity is still a long way from getting at the truth of what happened in early 2020.WatchmanForTruth—

My Channels: NotMSM - NotMSM

Mirrored source: Good VS Evil Good VS Evil https://oldbitchute.com channel

Mirrored from / Original Video Source: The New American - The New American video site on https://oldbitchute.com channel - Hidden factual stories you wont see anywhere else.

Militarized SMART DUST… for Tracking and Tracing all Living Things.

Technology no longer means freedom... but lack of it.

Carol Dickinson