Dr. Marty Makary is Fighting to Change COVID-19 Vaccine Policy and Perception
Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins surgeon tapped by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as FDA commissioner, is waging a battle against what he sees as flawed COVID-19 vaccine policies…
7 hours ago · 2 likes · Dallas Ludlum
🚨COVID Vaccine injury is being DISGUISED as long COVID TUCKER: “Is anyone keeping track of the injuries and the chronic illness caused by those shots?” SEN JOHNSON: “They’re primarily calling it l
🚨COVID Vaccine injury is being DISGUISED as long COVID…
6 hours ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏ
VIDEO POD: DECADES-OLD VACCINE CRISIS IN PLAIN SIGHT
NOTE TO ALL: All comments are welcome here, especially if you have taken the time to actually watch or listen to the podcast, hopefully in its entirety. Ad hominem attacks get us nowhere…
15 hours ago · 57 likes · 44 comments · Trish Wood
SCANDAL: Is this a MAJOR COVERUP?
So it looks like the coverup begins…
5 hours ago · 46 likes · Peter Imanuelsen
Did I not tell you this in a prior stack that if we examined all the clinical studies & the FDA BLA regulatory approval across last 50 years we will find all drugs, devices, vaccines DO NOT work
11 minutes ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · Dr. Paul Alexander
I looked at the Pfizer vaccine liquid under...microscope...there were...circles & squares
Dr. Suzanne Humphries: "I looked at the Pfizer vaccine liquid under...microscope...there were...circles & squares...[and] if you [let] that liquid sit overnight...long wires [started] to form... [and] what appear[ed] to be...the image of a circuit board." This clip of Dr. Suzanne Humphries …
an hour ago · 1 like · Stegiel
Makery is garbage... these shots should be on no schedule period and he should be drafting referrals for indictments..