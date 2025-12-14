Pfizer’s trial data cannot lawfully serve as the basis for BLA labeling because clinical-trial batches were produced through a different process than those later used for the commercial batches, and because the clinical trials had large data gaps — they lacked clear efficacy endpoints and participants were unblinded.

Pfizer and Moderna initiated human testing before completing nonclinical assessments that, by law, must precede human dosing for novel biologics.

The toxicology and biodistribution studies for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines didn’t follow Good Laboratory Practices, and sometimes relied on surrogate mRNA constructs that were used as a stand-in for the final vaccine formulations.

Moderna’s only biodistribution study was conducted exclusively on male rats, but the vaccine is approved for use in all sexes. Those studies also found statistically significant skeletal abnormalities in the offspring of animals exposed to Moderna’s vaccine — findings that merit further investigation before licensure.