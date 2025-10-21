Comirnaty, the mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, demonstrated very high effectiveness (around 95%) against SARS-CoV-2 infection in early clinical trials.1 During the recent seasons (2023-2024 and 2024-2025), according to updated CDC data, the COVID-19 vaccines continued to provide additional protection against important clinical outcomes such as hospitalizations, critical illness and deaths, even though effectiveness waned over time.

Myocarditis is a recognized risk following vaccination with Comirnaty. It is listed in the prescribing information (USPI) for Comirnaty in the Warnings and Precautions and Adverse Reactions sections.

Myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination occurs very rarely as indicated by the results of multiple large pharmaco-epidemiological studies in the United States, France, Nordic Countries, and the United Kingdom, and a meta-analysis.

The highest risk of developing myocarditis has been identified in young males within 14 days post-vaccination after the second dose of the primary series of vaccination with an mRNA vaccine.9 Furthermore, analyses of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) indicate that myocarditis after a booster vaccine dose is less common than after the second dose of the primary series.

Several important studies have reported on the potential outcomes of myocarditis following COVID-19 infection and vaccination. A systematic review and meta-analysis found that the risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 infection is approximately 42 times higher than the risk after COVID-19 vaccination.

When comparing the clinical course of COVID-19 vaccine associated myocarditis with myocarditis due to other causes, studies have suggested more favorable outcomes in COVID-19 vaccine associated myocarditis. One of the largest studies to date with long-term follow-up, a French cohort study based on the French National Health Data System covering all individuals aged 12 to 49 years hospitalized for myocarditis, found that patients with post–COVID-19 mRNA vaccination myocarditis had lower frequency of cardiovascular complications than those with conventional myocarditis at 18 months12. Analyses of over 42 million vaccinations in England found that the risk of hospital admission or death from myocarditis is greater after COVID-19 infection than after COVID-19 vaccination and remains modest after sequential doses of BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine.

A separate study funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), designed to study cases of myocarditis after vaccination, found that mid-term clinical outcomes of 333 individuals with COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis at a median follow-up of 178 days were reassuring, with no reported cardiac related deaths or need for heart transplantations. A recent prospective study from Australia, recruiting 256 individuals with COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis and a longer follow-up of 18 months, reported low hospitalization rates, no deaths, with additional improvements of health-related quality of life over time.

Detailed data have previously been shared with regulators globally and are reflected in the current COVID-19 vaccine label.