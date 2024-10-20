William Makis MD · BREAKING NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics across Canada have been ordered to destroy all vials of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines! My urgent message to all who have access: DO NOT RETURN OR DESTROY any Vaccine vials, they are priceless! Hide them ~ we anticipate there will be massive charges for crimes against humanity and these vaccine vials are the evidence of deadly bioweapon contaminants. Labs will need to analyze the contents of thousands of samples - so don't destroy the evidence!

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, Godfather of 'Vaccines', Under Oath Admits the True Horrific Vaccine Ingredients—Aborted Fetal Cells and ''Vaccines'' Aborted fetal cells and vaccines - a scandal much bigger than Pfizer's whistleblower ever imagined. Recently, Pfizer whistleblower Melissa Strickler, a manufacturing quality auditor for the company, exposed some of their internal emails.

She was horrified by the information they contained and spoke with Project Veritas about what she had uncovered - the use of fetal cells from aborted babies to test their COVID-19 vaccine.

This is some of what top management wrote: "From the perspective of corporate affairs,” [Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research Vanessa] Gelman wrote in one email, “we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there …

The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there.

In another email exchange between Advait Badkar, senior director of the Novel Delivery Technologies group within Pfizer’s Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences organization, Gelman can be seen admitting to Badkar that, “One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.”

She warned him that, “We have been trying as much as possible to not mention the fetal cell lines.” Project Veritas attempted to speak with Gelman. This was her response (If the video clip is removed from YouTube you can view it on Project Veritas’ Telegram Channel here.): One must wonder what Gelman knew that caused her to "take flight".

What Strickler wasn't aware of is that the information about the fetal cells being used for the COVID-19 vaccine is well-known to scientists and researchers. Papers about the manufacturing techniques for COVID-19 vaccines, which included the use of fetal cells, were published online at least as far back as May 2020. She also didn’t know that she had uncovered only a small portion of a large scandal.

The fetal cells referred to in Pfizer’s emails were HEK293T cells, obtained from the kidney cells of a female fetus in 1973. In reality, all the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines are made using aborted fetal cells, including Moderna’s.

Moderna also used HEK293T cells in their proof-of-concept tests to see if the genetic instructions contained in these vaccines would be effectively taken up and produce the required spike protein.

Johnson and Johnson used both the PER.C6 cell line (derived from human embryonic retinal cells, originally from the retinal tissue of an 18-week-old fetus aborted in 1985) and the HEK293T cell line, to produce and assay (respectively) their Janssen adenovirus vaccine.

AstraZeneca used the HEK293T cells to develop theirs, as did two other companies that have had their vaccines approved, CanSino Biologics and Gamaleya Research Institute (Sputnik V vaccine).

The use of aborted fetal cells in vaccine production has been going on for over 50 years, starting in the mid-to late 1970s. Antigens for several childhood vaccines are grown in aborted fetal cell lines MRC-5 and WI-38. These cell lines are found in the vaccines and are included in the CDC’s vaccine excipient list as well as the Johns Hopkins Institute for Vaccine Safety website (top and bottom images respectively).[9] DNA found in vaccines - Johns Hopkins Institute for Vaccine Safety— https://www.vaccinesafety.edu/components-Excipients.htm

Fetal DNA and proteins are also found in the Covid-19 vaccines, at least for the ones which were developed, not just tested, in fetal cells. Genetic engineer, Dr. Theresa Deisher, explains that it is impossible to totally separate the antigen from the medium it is grown in. Listen as she explains: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jpp8fUMY1ly9/

It has not been tested since 1929. They know the vaccines they are shooting into our children are harming and killing them and they don't care. Paid shills that need to burn in hell.

