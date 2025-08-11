PFIZER
TALKnet
2.21 Billion "Suddenly Dead" by 2030 - Key Industry Stats
We know governments publish stats to hide the truth and shape perception. From temperature to population, the only thing we can trust is that the government publishes fake data to justify their existence, overreach, corruption and cost-benefit ratio…
Read more
12 days ago · 123 likes · 18 comments · Talknet
Who Makes FDA Decisions
$742 Million Annual Lobbying Influence on FDA
FDA Annual Revenue $6.3 billion - 2022
TALKnet
Exposed: FDA & CDC Captured by Pharma
Who Makes FDA Decisions…
Read more
a month ago · 7 likes · 4 comments · Talknet
TALKnet
Exposed: Perm Dry Eye, Macular Degen, Skin Cancer, Flu & Pandemics...
Sunglasses Lead to Macular Degeneration…
Read more
a day ago · 9 likes · Talknet
TALKnet
100 Unethical Practices in the Medical Industry 2020-2025
Big pharma is at the center of a web of corruption and exploitation. This list exposes a range of unethical practices between 2020 and 2025, shedding light on how financial greed and corporate influence compromises patient care…
Read more
2 days ago · 10 likes · Talknet
TALKnet
Big Pharma Exposed
Not sure when I will get into the podcasts I intend to do… What are you interested in? Consciousness, Industry, reality, business, where we’re headed, healing, life, kids, school, health, exposures/truths, timelines, anything and everything. Let me know. I don’t tend to respond to comments anymore, but I’ll read them. I like leaving them there for other…
Read more
a month ago · 15 likes · 3 comments · Talknet