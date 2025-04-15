Are you worried about the upcoming April 15 tax due date? Wondering if you should or shouldn’t file a 1040 Income Tax Confession Form? You have heard that 99% of Americans are not required by law to file and pay Federal income taxes, but have not verified it for yourself? "Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return," gives you an additional six months to verify for yourself that only citizens and residents of Washington DC are required to file and pay federal income taxes to October 15. Filing this extension does not obligate you to file a 1040 confession form with IRS.

In this presentation, Peymon will explain the laws surrounding the IRS Form 1040 and clarify why and how it is O.K. for you to file an extension for time to file a 1040 income tax confession form, while you verify why only citizens and residents of Washington D.C. are required to file and pay on a federal 1040 U.S. individual tax confession form.

For over 30 years, Peymon has been exposing IRS fraud and helping Americans legally stop filing and paying income taxes. Now, he is taking direct action to put an end to this government overreach once and for all!

https://rumble.com/v6s2wv9-worried-about-the-april-15-deadline-easily-get-6-more-months-to-decide-to-f.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=FreedomLawSchool