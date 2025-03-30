Persona Non-Grata

The Demonisation of David Icke

Banned in Europe and Australia. Demonised. Mocked. With his back straight, chin up, and almost supernatural courage, DAVID ICKE has been doing in-depth research into spirituality, conspiracy theories, and metaphysical sciences for more than 35 years.

His work is about who we really are, what the reality is in which we live and who pulls the strings behind the scenes of the world stage. In the film PERSONA NON GRATA, filmmaker Christianne van Wijk investigates the paradox of David’s infamous image and his real message.

A MUST-SEE for anyone who wants to understand what is at stake in a period when censorship is reaching Orwellian proportions. It is high time that the spiritual truth comes to the surface.

How is it possible that some whistleblowers are celebrated stars that are allowed on all platforms and earn millions with their shows if they are supposedly sharing information that could destroy the deep state? And yet, someone like DAVID ICKE is casually dismissed as a grifter and ridiculed on the Joe Rogan show after he has worked 24/7 for over 35 years, exposing the real hidden forces.

What’s worse, he was banned from entering 30 countries, de-platformed from YouTube and Facebook, and is still heavily shadow-banned. Filmmaker Christianne van Wijk decided to make a documentary about what lies behind the demonisation of DAVID ICKE. PERSONA NON GRATA will be out on the 29th of March on ICKONIC.COM