THE WORLD’S A MYSTERY OF WAR CASTLES, BUT THERE IS ONE THING THAT’S OBVIOUS.

AT BIRTH, YOU WERE ASSIGNED A CONTRACT CALLED A BIRTH CERTIFICATE. YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE CONTRACT GAVE YOU INSTANT ACCESS TO A PLANETARY SHIPPING WAR TO MOVE YOU AROUND JUST LIKE CARGO.

WITH THIS CONTRACT, YOU WOULD BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN ALL THE FUNCTIONS OF YOUR LIFE LIKE PUBLIC SCHOOL, HOSPITALS, TRAVEL, HEALTHCARE, MILITARY AND WORKFORCE.

THE SOVEREIGN FEELING YOU MAY HAVE YEARNED FOR INSIDE WAS NEVER INTENDED TO BE MANIFESTED ACCORDING TO THEIR PLAN.