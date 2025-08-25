2022 Fisk University Commencement Photo by Reginald Jackson — Fisk University Class of ‘82...
Peter Pan's Lost Boys ALIEN EARTH, Chicago INVASION & Ghislaine Politicizes Epstein for Trump
The Trump Administration is Coming for HBCUs
They Just Declared Hispanic-Serving Institutions Unconstitutional, Guess Who’s Next?
The night Chicago dies
Will be when the President tries
To use his authority where it doesn’t belong
To enforce it a National Guard force of 3000 strong.
Solving a crisis of your own making
Gives you the gravitas to look like you know what you’re doing when in fact you’re only faking.
It doesn’t matter if people agree with you, just say they do.
Repeat it enough times and it will almost always come true!
Author: Stanley Wotring