Pedophilia has become a topic of increased interest, awareness, and concern for both the medical community and the public at large. Increased media exposure, new sexual offender disclosure laws, websites that list the names and addresses of convicted sexual offenders, politicians taking a “get tough” stance on sexual offenders, and increased investigations of sexual acts with children have increased public awareness about pedophilia.

This reason is responsible for the increased awareness. Physicians need to understand pedophilia, its rate of occurrence, and the characteristics of pedophiles and sexually abused children. Pedophilia is a psychiatric disorder in which an adult or older adolescent experiences a sexual attraction to prepubescent children. Treatment

There is no evidence that pedophilia can be cured. Instead, most therapies focus on helping pedophiles refrain from acting on their desires. Some therapies do attempt to cure pedophilia, but no studies show that they result in a long-term change in sexual preference. Michael Seto suggests that attempts to cure pedophilia in adulthood are unlikely to succeed because its development is influenced by prenatal factors.