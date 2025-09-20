Anand Giridharadas

I’m going to keep this short.

The institutional press is under attack as never before in modern America.

Too much of it is folding, too easily, with too much cowardice.

Free speech is in peril, not through censorship so as much as jawboning. Every day, another platform turns useless.

Independence matters now more than ever.

That is what we are building here at The Ink, and on Substack more generally.

We work tirelessly and fearlessly to help you make sense of these times, to help you connect with others and with useful action, and to help keep you sane.

We need you. You make this newsletter happen. You pay for our editing and writing staff. You underwrite the independence that leads to truth. Every time we call it like it is in a way you don’t often hear, it’s because you have our back.