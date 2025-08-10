American Airlines

Family Of 11-Year-Old Girl Who Was Secretly Filmed By Flight Attendant In Airplane Bathroom Sues American Airlines

7th August 2025

Ex-American Airlines flight attendant Estes Carter Thompson III was jailed for 18 and a half years last month after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

https://www.paddleyourownkanoo.com/2025/08/07/family-of-11-year-old-girl-who-was-secretly-filmed-by-flight-attendant-in-airplane-bathroom-sues-american-airlines/

American Airlines is Trying to Dismiss Lawsuit Brought By Family Of Girl Who Was Secretly Filmed by Flight Attendant in Airplane Lavatory

by Mateusz Maszczynski

6th February 2024

American Airlines is attempting to have a lawsuit brought by the family of a teenage girl who was allegedly secretly filmed by a flight attendant in an airplane bathroom thrown out, arguing that it can’t be held liable for crimes committed by its employees.

https://www.paddleyourownkanoo.com/2024/02/06/american-airlines-is-trying-to-dismiss-lawsuit-brought-by-family-of-girl-who-was-secretly-filmed-by-flight-attendant-in-airplane-lavatory/

American Airlines Flight Attendant Sentenced To 18 And a Half Years In Prison For Secretly Filming Young Girls In Airplane Bathroom…

by Mateusz Maszczynski

24th July 2025