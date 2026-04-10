AEARNUR'S NEWSLETTER

DONALD TRUMP’S EPSTEIN EMPIRE IS CRASHING DOWN AROUND HIM

Even the Mad King, the Dicktator-in-Chief of the USA, able to command an entire criminal army to do so couldn’t stop the rot within his evil empire. Too many pedophiles were in too many top places, too much of the sewage from Epstein’s island had leaked out onto U.S. streets. The Mad King (a.k.a. The Dicktator) thought a successful few-day war would set…