PEDOPHILE TRUMP LOVES GENOCIDE NETANYAHU...2 PEAS IN A POD OF DOG SHIT...
STAY ON THOSE FILES AMERICA...WE ARE KILLING IT
AEARNUR'S NEWSLETTER
THE UNITED LIES OF THE AMERICAN RAT PILE
Do you smell a rat? Is there a rat around here somewhere? I think there might be a whole bunch of those critters hereabouts. In fact it appears that there is a whole infestation…
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2 hours ago · 1 like · Aearnur
AEARNUR'S NEWSLETTER
DONALD TRUMP’S EPSTEIN EMPIRE IS CRASHING DOWN AROUND HIM
Even the Mad King, the Dicktator-in-Chief of the USA, able to command an entire criminal army to do so couldn’t stop the rot within his evil empire. Too many pedophiles were in too many top places, too much of the sewage from Epstein’s island had leaked out onto U.S. streets. The Mad King (a.k.a. The Dicktator) thought a successful few-day war would set…
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4 hours ago · 1 like · Aearnur
Tee Ashby
Trump WAR LIES EXPLODE as SHOCK Details Emerge
Listen now
an hour ago · 21 likes · 1 comment · Tee Ashby
Really American
BREAKING: Insider Trading Fears Rock Trump White House as Suspicious Bets and Foreign Policy Chaos Collide
The Trump White House is scrambling after a wave of eerily well-timed financial bets tied to major foreign policy decisions triggered alarms about potential insider trading at the highest levels of government. An internal email warning staff that profiting off non-public information is a crime only surfaced after millions were al…
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4 hours ago · 147 likes · 20 comments · Really American
Carmella the Roach Killer
A Threat Too Far: When Presidential Rhetoric Exposes the Emptiness of International Law
Last week, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” This was not mere bluster. It was not exaggeration. It was a naked, public threat to eradicate an entire nation’s way of life…
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7 minutes ago · 1 like · Carmella the Roach Killer