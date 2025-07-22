More Unnecessary Bellicosity From a Senior US General Raises Tensions with Russia
The West continues to operate under the delusion that it has the military strength and political support to bully Russia into a ceasefire. The latest example comes from General Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, who made an incredibly dangerous assertion during a speech to the Association of the U.S. Army’s ina…
Larry C Johnson
