PEDOPHILE BFFs
Never-before-seen emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have just been released by the House Oversight Committee — and for the first time, they directly mention President Trump, shedding new light on the world Ghislaine Maxwell was operating in and the powerful figures connected to Epstein.
Maxwell — convicted of helping Epstein traffic underage girls — may be trying to cut her 20-year prison sentence short, and a whistleblower says she’s receiving VIP-style treatment behind bars, from customized meals to private visits and even a service puppy. Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber breaks down Maxwell’s alleged commutation request and the explosive emails with former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney Gene Rossi.