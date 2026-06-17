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Kim Osbøl’s Substack
Meanwhile I Belgium, Mass Migration, Drug Wars and Death!
Note: I have Family, a deceased uncle and lots of cousins all my life from Antwerp Beligum…
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2 days ago · 1 like · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
Tee Ashby
The REAL Mafia Was Jewish — Before Italians Took Over
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2 days ago · 22 likes · 6 comments · Tee Ashby
Ngo Comment
The Rise of Antifa and the Failure to Stop It
I sat for an interview on June 16 with Timcast’s Phil Labonte to discuss my years covering Antifa violence, the attacks I’ve endured as a journalist, and why organized far-left violent extremism remains one of the most misunderstood threats in America today. (The interview was conducted just…
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2 days ago · 35 likes · 1 comment · Andy Ngo