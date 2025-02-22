In this episode of Marriage Pod Ep. 3, Mike and Julie Signorelli dive into one of the BIGGEST mistakes men make in marriage—trying to solve their wife’s problems instead of simply listening. If you've ever felt frustrated because your wife doesn’t seem to appreciate your solutions, this video will give you the breakthrough you need!

What You’ll Learn:

✔️ Why women value being heard more than being helped

✔️ How problem-solving can actually hurt intimacy in marriage

✔️ The key to unlocking deeper emotional connection with your spouse

✔️ A real-life story that changed the way Mike and Julie communicate forever