Unsaved family? This might be the video that reaches them. What if the next miracle wasn’t at the altar, but at your dinner table? In this message, Pastor Mike Signorelli delivers a raw, powerful word about reaching a lost and dying world—starting with your family. Whether you've been praying for unsaved loved ones, misunderstood by friends, or frustrated because your witness doesn’t seem to break through, this message will equip, encourage, and awaken something deep within you.

This isn’t just another sermon. It’s a soul rescue mission. From Scripture to supernatural encounters, Pastor Mike shows why your light matters, how sin operates like a slow poison, and what happens when the real Jesus becomes real through you. You’ll hear stories of redemption at Buffalo Wild Wings, prophetic moments with strangers, and even a family member saved in the middle of service.

Prostituting the Tools of God (Prophecy, Discernment, & End Times) w/Mike Signorelli