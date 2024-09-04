Have you ever felt lost or trapped in a cycle of despair? In this powerful testimony, Angela Scafidi shares her incredible journey from the dark depths of New Age practices to the transformative light of Jesus Christ. Discover how the simple yet profound words "Jesus save me" changed her life in ways she never thought possible.

Watch now to experience a story of miraculous deliverance, hope, and revival. Be inspired by Angela’s authentic account of finding true freedom and healing through faith in Jesus. You’ll hear about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and seeking solace in mediums and astrology, only to find true peace and purpose in Christ.

This video isn’t just a testimony; it’s a call to action. Whether you’re dealing with similar struggles or know someone who is, this story could be the breakthrough you’ve been seeking. Angela’s journey underscores the boundless love and power of Jesus to save and transform lives.

