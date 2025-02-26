Carl Lentz — the man who's faced both the spotlight and the shadows — sits down with me to discuss the spiritual battles that nearly destroyed him in NYC. This is the interview people have been waiting for.

In our conversation, Carl reveals:

The intense spiritual warfare he encountered in New York City

His personal fight for survival (mentally, spiritually, and emotionally)

Exactly how he's found a path to redemption when everything seemed lost

This isn't just another pastor interview. This is a front-row seat to a man's brutal honesty about his darkest moments and the light he found on the other side. WATCH NOW: Carl Lentz on Spiritual Warfare, NYC & The Fight for His Life - https://linktw.in/kzkgNk

If you're fighting your own battles, questioning your faith, or simply trying to understand how someone rebuilds after a fall, Carl's story will speak directly to you. This conversation is already spreading fast. Watch it now.

-- Pastor Mike Signorelli