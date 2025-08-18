PALESTINE...IT HAS A RIGHT TO EXIST IN PEACE LIKE ALL OF MANKIND...
George’s Newsletter
Starvation as a Weapon: Netanyahu’s Famine Program in Gaza
Part Three…
Read more
7 hours ago · 4 likes · George Hazim
Helena’s Substack
Israel Terrorist Organizations Formed For Global Communism
Is Israel behind the EU’s hawkish Ukraine? December 2022 the Azov Battalion officer, Ilya Samoilenko led a delegation to Israel after being released by Russia in a prisoner swap. The delegation was funded by the NADAV Foundation, Israeli Friends of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel…
Read more
7 hours ago · 2 likes · Helena Glass