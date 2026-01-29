PALESTINE & IRAN-USA INC. CONTROLLED CHAOS
Palestine Will Be Free
‘We’ve been wronged in every way’: Saleh Aljafarawi’s brother on Gaza’s pervasive grief
Saleh Aljafarawi, a much-loved Palestinian journalist and content creator who documented two years of the Israeli genocide against his people to millions of his social media followers, was killed on the eve of the start of the “ceasefire” last October…
Palestine Will Be Free
The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal: Iran’s “Holocaust” Numbers and the March to War
On Piers Morgan’s show, Max Blumenthal dismantles the screaming “100,000 dead” headline from Iran’s recent unrest, tracing it back to exile grifters, Mossad‑adjacent outlets, and Western media eager for a new Iraq‑style casus belli. He shows how sanctions, engineered currency collapse, and hybrid warfare manufactured real misery, then got spun into a “g…
The Grayzone
Drop Site News
Israel returns 15 bodies to Gaza as the Israeli military accepts Gaza death toll of 71,667; Rubio questioned on Venezuela and Iran
15 Palestinians arrived at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza on Thursday after being released by Israeli authorities through the Red Cross. The Israeli military has reportedly accepted the Gaza Health Ministry’s casualty counts of over 71,667 Palestinians killed since October 7, 2023, with thousands still unaccounted for and buried under the rubble. Former UK P…
Drop Site News
Guy Christensen
Gaza’s Struggle: Historical Parallels to Occupation and Repression
Gaza’s siege echoes what was done to many of the oppressed populations throughout history. Colonialism always tells the same story, only the names change…
Guy Christensen