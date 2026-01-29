PALESTINE
Palestine Will Be Free
Israel erases 2,700 families from Gaza’s civil registry in ongoing genocide
The Israelis have killed every single member of at least 2,700 families during the course of their ongoing genocide in Gaza, which started in October 2023…
2 days ago · 71 likes · 8 comments · Palestine Will Be Free
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
CEO of the ADL Admits to Monitoring American Citizens
Greenblatt also admits in this video that the ADL is the biggest trainer of law enforcement in the country…I wonder what tactics they teach them…
4 days ago · 259 likes · 38 comments · Maddie
Helena’s Substack
ISRAEL Re-Creating The Bolshevik Revolution Via America
Trump’s Western Hemisphere logic has now extended to Iraq. Why? Trump doesn’t like the newly appointed Prime Minister, Nouri al-Maliki. As such, Trump claims America will no longer ‘help’ the country. The US supported Maliki when he was inserted in 2006 after American troops executed Saddam, but as his alliances shifted to includ Iran, the US changed co…
9 hours ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · Helena Glass