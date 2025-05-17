QUEEN OF ENGLAND & HER BUDDY…WHAT ARE THEY DOING AT EPSTEINS?

New images released by O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) offer an exclusive look inside Jeffrey Epstein’s bedroom on Little Saint James, the private island at the center of a sex trafficking investigation. The most damning discovery: multiple landline telephones with pre-programmed speed dial buttons, each labeled with the names of individuals Epstein contacted regularly.

The footage also reveals two Panasonic console phones positioned on each bedside table, their multi-line interfaces clearly labeled. The speed dial buttons show first names, and in some cases, a last initial. Several of the names have been matched to known Epstein associates, while others remain unconfirmed and are under investigation.

The room itself is minimally furnished. Among the personal items shown are a notepad with “Little Saint James” printed at the bottom of each page, a pair of reading glasses similar to those seen in previous deposition footage, worn by Epstein, and a phrenology skull, an artifact linked to outdated and discredited theories of personality and intelligence.

These photos provide a never-before-seen glimpse into the communication habits of Epstein while on his private island, further illuminating the network of people connected to him.

O’Keefe Media Group continues to receive new material from sources, including individuals with firsthand access. All materials are undergoing verification and secure archiving. Future releases will expose even more about the operations on Epstein Island.

