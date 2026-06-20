OUTRIGHT EVIL...IT NEVER ENDS...
STAY ON THE FILES
Ray’s Newsletter
The Finalization of Democidal Processes
Distributing the lethal doses must be gradual and undetectable, so the technocratic system is combining a lot of methods for plausible deniability. You are only a globalist asset, after all…
Read more
3 days ago · 6 likes · Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Dean Blundell
BREAKING: Peter Thiel's "Secret Doomsday Society" Running Your Government Just Got Hacked, And Holy Shit.
June 17, 2026…
Read more
4 days ago · 3852 likes · 120 comments · Dean Blundell
Thank you for including my post. It's shocking for me that so many believe that the Iran war is real and the underground fortresses are data centers...