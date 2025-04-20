Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterOUR RIGHTS DON'T END...WHERE YOUR FEAR BEGINS...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOUR RIGHTS DON'T END...WHERE YOUR FEAR BEGINS...POLICE STATE IN AMERICA-NO ID NATIONAlicia Lutz-RolowApr 20, 20251Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterOUR RIGHTS DON'T END...WHERE YOUR FEAR BEGINS...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share1Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterOUR RIGHTS DON'T END...WHERE YOUR FEAR BEGINS...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share
Our rights end where WE LET THEM STOP THEM! That’s where they end. There always has been, and always will be some SOB willing to stick a gun barrel in your face and insist on things his way, if we allow it.