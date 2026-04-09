OUR MEDICAL PHARMAKIA INDUSTIRES MAKING THE NEWS AGAIN & AGAIN & AGAIN...
AJW3477’s Substack
Psychiatry - ‘Practicing’ Without Question!
I’ve read the research and realised something rather unsettling…
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2 hours ago · 2 likes · Illuminate The Illusion
Birdwoman
The Hidden Truth of Shedding and Vaccine Transmission
The more you know about what happens in the global industrial vaccine complex the more you will avoid them and the folks who still choose to use them due to shedding…
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5 hours ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · Birdwoman
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
Scandal: NHS gobbledygook and still pushing the Covid vaccine in care homes
As readers of this substack may be aware my wife Naomi was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (pre-covid, 2019) but there was a rapid deterioration in her condition following two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccination in March and April 2021 (taken against my advice). She got the second most deadly batch…
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2 hours ago · 64 likes · 19 comments · Norman Fenton
Popular Rationalism
Six-Month MMR, the Herd Immunity Arithmetic, and the Adverse Events and Deaths We Can All Expect
More than half of infants vaccinated with MMR at six months are serologically unprotected against measles one month after the dose. That is not an interpretation. It is the primary efficacy result of the only placebo-controlled trial in the literature — a Danish double-blind RCT of more than six thousand infants, the largest study of its kind. Seroprotection against measles reached forty-seven percent in the vaccinated group versus thirteen percent in the placebo arm…
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3 hours ago · 15 likes · James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
JonFleetwood.com
Hawaii Bill Shields State-Directed Medical Interventions Like Vaccines From Lawsuits: HB1898
Hawaii lawmakers are advancing a bill that gives the state’s Department of Health decisive control over which vaccines and preventive services count as medically valid—and then protects anyone who carries them out from nearly all legal consequences…
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an hour ago · 9 likes · 6 comments · Jon Fleetwood