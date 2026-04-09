Popular Rationalism

Six-Month MMR, the Herd Immunity Arithmetic, and the Adverse Events and Deaths We Can All Expect

More than half of infants vaccinated with MMR at six months are serologically unprotected against measles one month after the dose. That is not an interpretation. It is the primary efficacy result of the only placebo-controlled trial in the literature — a Danish double-blind RCT of more than six thousand infants, the largest study of its kind. Seroprotection against measles reached forty-seven percent in the vaccinated group versus thirteen percent in the placebo arm…