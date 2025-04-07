Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterOUR CONSTITUTION & REPUBLIC ARE BURNING...MEANWHILE, OUR YOUTH CANNOT CRITICALLY THINK!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOUR CONSTITUTION & REPUBLIC ARE BURNING...MEANWHILE, OUR YOUTH CANNOT CRITICALLY THINK!AMERICA DOESN'T HAVE A PRAYER IN HELL...WE ARE NOT GOING TO MAKE THIS!Alicia Lutz-RolowApr 07, 20252Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterOUR CONSTITUTION & REPUBLIC ARE BURNING...MEANWHILE, OUR YOUTH CANNOT CRITICALLY THINK!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share2Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterOUR CONSTITUTION & REPUBLIC ARE BURNING...MEANWHILE, OUR YOUTH CANNOT CRITICALLY THINK!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share
Thanks for sharing Charlotte Iserbyt. If only more people internalized what she and her posse attempted to share, we might not be where we find ourselves today! deliberatedumbingdown.com!
Perhaps this is the way it is supposed to end.